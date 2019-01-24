Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Jan. 20, 2019 – Happy Home Church did not have services this morning because of the weather. We hope things clear by Wednesday evening for our mid-week service. Friday night we will be having our quarterly meeting at Happy Home Church. That is Friday night, Jan. 25th, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Saturday night Jan. 26th at 6 p.m. we will have our monthly singing. Come and join us for some good music and fellowship. Bring your songs and instruments. We will have some food following the singing also.

Have a great week! Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.