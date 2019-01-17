Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a ‘good morning’. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Bro. John Hamilton. We had the pledges to the flags, and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Bro. John greeting all. The Scripture for the lesson is found in John 6:22-71. It was a good lesson with comments from the class. We gathered the coins for Christ. Time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with prayer by Bro. Royce. We had specials from Sis. Juanita, Sis. Peggy, Sis. Sharron and Sis. Peggy, Bro. Mac, and Sis. Sara.

Our morning message brought by Bro. Russ Matthews. Bro. Russ opened with prayer. He used Scripture from Luke 15:10, 16-19, Mark 8:36, and 1 Peter 1:19 Good message from the Lord. We were dismissed in prayer by Bro. Royce.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Sis. Peggy. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sis. Peggy and Sis. Juanita, Sis. Sara, and Bro. Mac.

Our evening message brought by Bro. Russ. Bro. Russ opened with prayer. He used Scripture John 3:16. A verse we are all familiar with: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” A very good message from the Lord. We had altar prayer and Sis. Pam closed with prayer. A good day in the Lord.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.