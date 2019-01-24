Groenenboom Makes Dean’s List at Rochester Community and Technical College

Each semester, recognition is given to full-time students who achieve academic excellence by inclusion on the Dean’s List.

ROCHESTER, MN (January 18, 2019) – Abby Groenenboom, a resident of Ava, MO, was among more than 600 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean’s List for Fall Semester ending this past December.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.0 and 3.74.

