Governor Parson, Director Chinn to Honor Agriculture Leaders During Governor’s Conference on Agriculture

Missouri Agriculture Award winners announced

JEFFERSON CITY – Agriculture leaders from across Missouri will receive high honors in front of hundreds of farmers, ranchers and agriculture leaders during the 48th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture. During the Missouri Agriculture Awards Luncheon, Gov. Parson and Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn will present recipients of the Missouri Agriculture Awards with their awards.

“These leaders have set the bar high and inspire the next generation of agriculturalists to do more and be more,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “They have all individually achieved so much to have been chosen for these awards. The Governor and I are excited to honor them in front of their family members, friends and closest co-workers.”

The Missouri Agriculture Awards recognize individuals that strive to innovate their farm or ranch, give back to their communities, commit to land stewardship or stand as a great example for future generations. Recipients were nominated by fellow farmers, ranchers and agriculture leaders who were inspired by their contributions to Missouri agriculture.

The 2019 Missouri Agriculture Award recipients include:

Missouri Agriculture Education Leader: Scott Stone of Centralia;

Missouri Agriculture Environmental Steward: Ryan Britt of Clifton Hill;

Missouri Agriculture Communicator: Christine Tew of Kelso;

Missouri Agriculture Legacy: Sam & Dorothy Harris of Wentzville;

Missouri Agriculture Volunteer: Bill Kessler of Mexico;

Missouri Farm Innovation: Matt & Jessica Hardecke of Steelville;

Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian: Sally Burd of Graff;

Missouri International Exporter: Craig Johnson of Eldorado Springs;

The conference is open to the public; however, registration is required.

The 48th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture will be held Jan. 10-11, 2019, at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Mo. To see the full conference schedule and register online, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov/conference.