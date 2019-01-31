Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

Jan. 27, 2019.l Today started off like a nice day, thought it would be good day to be outside. However the temperature is dropping. This is to expected in January, so no surprise here. Before we know it Spring will be here and all the beautiful colors coming to life again.

This week, Kenny & I celebrated our 38th wedding anniversary. Who would have thought he would have put up with me this long! Thankful he has, and we’ve got to share all the memories with our kids and grandkids. Been some struggles, but through them all God has been with us, leading us to this wonderful time in our life.

Prayers for the Brenda Price Milligan family. Brenda and I worked together many years at the factory. One thing I can say for sure about her, was she loved her son and family. I remember when Brendan was born she always talked about him and shared stories as he grew up. Please remember him in prayer at this time and all her family and friends.

Many in our church are needing prayer for healing and just a special touch for the struggles that comes our way.

We had a good attendance Sunday, with several visitors. We always enjoy ones coming in. I had two new young ladies in my class and was proud of how my class welcomed them both. I know I brag on my class a lot, but hey, they are some good kids! I hope they keep coming, and they won’t be visitors anymore, just part of our church family!

Sunday, after church, Sis. Joanna announced we are going to have our Easter play again this year, but with lots of good things added, it sounds like. Bro. Louis & Sis. Kayla will be doing the props and getting a lot organized it sounded like, but I have seen this bunch in action! Everybody gets involved! Our church has a whole side of Potter descendants, and they all help out and get it done when it comes to plays and just anything we got going on in church. And… they love the Lord, and it shows in their actions. I know I’ve said it before, but Orville & Effie Potter would be so proud. Their kids, grandkids, greats, and great- greats, sure are keeping on for the Lord! They make me know I’m getting old though, I had some of these grandkids in my class many years ago! Now I have their kids!

So be watching for more information about our play, you’re sure going to want to come!

Sis. Maxine’s message Sunday morning was from 11 Timothy 4:6-8. “A Spiritual Champion for Christ”, Paul was.

One we could ask of ourselves, are we? Are we an ambassador for Christ, do we have a vision of all he wants us to be? Do we represent him in all we do? Are we fired up, passing that torch on to others?

As it speaks in the 8th verse to all who love his appearing, there is laid up a crown of righteousness. My prayer is when my time of departure is at hand I can say as Paul said in verse 7: I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith.

Until next week, stay warm, keep sharing Jesus love with all along the way in your part of the world.