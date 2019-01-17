Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

Well, we had a winter wonderland in Ava this weekend! No snow to speak of, but we sure had lots ice hanging on trees! It was just beautiful!

However, for all those who had trees down, on homes, cars and over their roads, it wasn’t too beautiful.

For all those city workers, electric workers, highway dept., state workers, and all the community helping, we thank you for all your dedication and hard work for all the clean up.

Our wild game supper was postponed, a later date will be announced soon, I’m sure.

Our brother Leon could still use your prayers. He was able to get out for church both services, and gave wonderful testimonials. I believe he has tucked in his heart the verse in Philippians 4:11, “For I have learned, whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” We even got a little chuckle out of him last night! Please remember others in our church. Sis. Lorraine is in the hospital with health issues. My sister Zelma and family needs your prayers, and my niece, Barb.

Sunday morning, Sis. Maxine’s message was from John 11, Mary needed Jesus. Her brother Lazarus had died. Last week, in the scripture in Luke 10, it shows Mary wanted Jesus, as she sat at His feet, learning from all He had to say. This week we see Mary needing Jesus as she had lost her brother. We find ourselves in these situations throughout our life, we need to want Jesus more and more, He will always be there for us when we need Him. We sometimes find ourselves not needing Him or wanting Him when were on the mountain top and things are going great, but oh, what blessings He sends our way when we search Him out! I get pretty excited when my loved ones, look me up and want to visit. I’m just thinking Jesus is the same.

Bro. Bub Coonce brought the message Sunday evening. I wish I could tell the message as he brought it, It was so good. He started off in Acts 28:1-10. Paul had escaped to this island, had healed a man’s father and they supplied them with such things as was necessary as they departed. (A good chapter to read) Bro. Bub then went to Proverbs 26:20, where there is no wood, the fire goeth out. He said our churches are letting their fires go out.

He told a story about when he was a young man, his dad had been hurt and they needed firewood. So Bub took his dad’s truck and saw, and went and cut some wood. He brought some in the house, and as he was putting the wood in the stove, his dad asked him what that was. He told him it was a tree he had cut. His dad told him that it wouldn’t burn because it was a gum tree, it didn’t burn good. Bub told him he’d go split it up and then it would burn. But as he tried to split it, he found that to not be good either.

So he asked us, what kind of wood are you? Are you a gum tree, your wood isn’t going to burn or be split? When God’s word comes to us, do we let it sink in our hearts? Do we just sit there and not add anything to the services, not help to get the fires going for the Lord? Sis. Maxine had told us a few weeks ago, if we’d build a fire in our church, people would come to see it burn. I don’t think it’s any coincidence that Bro. Bub brought us a message about a fire in our church and the fire needing kindled. We all have blessings that God has sent our way, something the Lord has done for us. It just might be, there is someone who is needing to hear that God is in the blessing business, and He’s wanting us to share it with all we see. There may be someone whose load is too heavy to carry alone, and could use a hand.

Bro. Bub said he liked to burn oak. It was a good burning wood. I want to be an oak! I sure don’t want to be gum wood after that message.

So, I’m thinking it’s going to take some alone time with the Lord. I know he wants his church on fire, let’s just all see if we can’t be the wood that would kindle it a little.

God bless everyone this week!