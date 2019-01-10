Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

So… Here we are in 2019! I just got used to writing 2018, this may take me awhile to remember! Been a great year already.

As a wise woman told me this last week, we need to expect! Not just to have great days, but prayers to be answered, our loved ones to be saved, and just lots of many blessing from God coming our way, and that we may REALLY know God!

I was visiting with a lady this week, whose husband is not doing well at all health wise. She asked that we lift them up to the Lord in prayer. They have had their 64th wedding anniversary. That’s a lot of years to grow older together. I could tell in her voice and words, her love and commitment to him, and the trust she was putting in the Lord to help them both continue together. It is truly a blessing to meet and visit with someone who has this much love for someone after all these years.

Prayers are needed for those in our church and church families for health and many other things going on in our lives. God knows all the sorrows we have and is still waiting to hear us call to Him in our time of need, as well as the times we just want to thank Him for being our Lord and all He does for us each day!

Jan 12, Saturday evening, at 6pm, we will be having our wild game supper at Girdner. Everyone is invited to come, and enjoy a meal with us and some great fellowship.

We also have a pastor at Girdner! Just this last week we voted and we now have Sis. Maxine Lund and Bro. Jim back with us!! Isn’t it great when God answers prayers! Thankful for all those who filled in while Maxine and Jim took a little break. It was good to have each one of those who came and brought the message. We will be glad to hear all Sis. Maxine has to bring to us in word, this year from the Lord.

Sis. Maxine has given us a couple of challenges for the year. One is to really KNOW God. And to make him known to others. The 2nd challenge was to read the Bible through in a year.

I began the reading with our chronological Bible reading she gave us, and found some things I either hadn’t read before or hadn’t noticed. And that’s just in the first 11 chapters of Genesis and the first 9 chapters of Job! I’m looking forward to the reading each day. Also, we have a couple of devotionals that were given to me by some dear ladies so I may be sharing with you what I’m reading this year.

Sis. Maxine’s message Sunday morning was from Luke 10:38-42. Jesus visits Martha & Mary. I can’t help when I hear this scripture read that I am so a Martha! Maybe someday, I can get the message, that Jesus told Martha in the last verse, Mary had chosen the good part. We have a tendency to do, do, do. And we may think were doing it all for good, and we may be. However, sometimes, we just need to take time to just sit at his feet, listen and praise him, and hear what he has to tell us as Mary did in verse 39.

A wise man told me one day, years ago, I was a lot like Martha, and he could just hear Jesus saying, Jeannie, Jeannie! I have never forgot that, but still need to work on putting my time with the Lord in the right perspective! Read the story, are you a Mary or a Martha?

A gift was given from the Herald this past week. I don’t know who picks the gifts, but they give such neat gifts. Thank you guys so much! In a pocket planner, there are some words of wisdom, I’d like to share one with you:

What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.

I hope to see you all at our wild game supper this Saturday evening at 6 pm!

God bless each and everyone.