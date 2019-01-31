Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Thurs. Jan. 24, 2019, Isn’t this a beautiful day compared to what we’ve been having, although it’s awfully cold outside. I have practically hibernated this winter. I don’t even want to get out.

My daughter Debbie Hutchison of Moberly keeps me up to date on the weather up there. They got 18 inches of snow two weeks ago and it’s been so cold she says it is still on the roof tops and trees.

My grand daughter Hannah Griffith had to stay with Debbie a few days before she went on to college at Kirksville. Hannah and I had another good day on the 8th, she took me to Mtn. Grove for my protime and then we ate and got groceries,

My company lately has been Bev Emery, Bertha and Dean Scherer, Trish, Becca and Amanda Russell.

Marvin and Yvette Cromwell returned home this week. They had been in Colorado. His mother passed away and her services were the 19th.

Chris Hartzell and Riley O’Shea visited one day last week with Ann Collins.

I had a nice visit by phone with my stepson Pat on Sat. evening. They live in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Get well wishes and prayers to the sick and bereaved.

I don’t know of many birthdays for Feb., but Happy Birthday to Dwayne Sparks on the 2nd; Ted Collins and Norma Griffith on the 14th; Pat Daugherty and Devin Snodgrass on the 26th. Enjoy your day!

Our thought for today: God is my shield.