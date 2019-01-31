Gentry – Charlotte Reich

I believe the congregation of Gentry Church was happy to be back in the Lord’s house. Due to the weather, we missed having service for the last two Sundays.

In Sunday School, we studied about Jesus’ teachings of prayer. The question may arise, why pray if God already knows our needs? Prayer forces us to humbly express our needs for trusting in Him and His will for our good.

Our special song was by Ramona Henning. Many in the church have had sickness, so remember them in your prayers: Pastor Comer, Joanne Welker, Rachel Potts, Janice Young, Beverly Tetrick, and it was good having Teresa Veverka back in church after having back surgery.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from numbers Chapter 13. God gave the people the land, but they wanted to depend on their own assessment, rather than let the Lord fight the battle for them. God can bring you through whatever you face.

In our evening service, our special song was by Narvill Tetrick and choir.

Pastor’s evening message was from Numbers Chapter 14. The children of Israel were complaining to Moses and God, but because of Moses’ prayer for them, God pardoned them. He promised us the Promised Land, so let us make it our home. God is awesome and he loves you.

Next Sunday night, Feb. 3rd, we will have a business meeting after service.