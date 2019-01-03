Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Opening our service with prayer and singing was Joie Welker. We studied in our Sunday School class how the wise men traveled hundreds of miles, then presented gifts worthy of a king to Jesus. Do we, who are blessed with the scriptures, make the worship of our king a great priority?

Happy Birthday wishes out to Haley Beard and Ramona Henning. Special song was by a quartet of Narvil Tetrick, Brenda Hampel, Wendell Deo, and Janice Young.

I know I’m late, but God blessed us with a good play for our Gentry Christmas program Saturday night, and also again on Sunday morning. Pastor Bill Comer wrote it and Brenda Hampel directed it. It was great. A big crowd attended, and we appreciate you all.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Joshua Chapter 24. Our Bible is God’s writing and this coming year we need to read our Bible, fear the Lord, and serve Him in sincerity and truth. Allow God to minister to you. Remember all our prayer requests this week and our Wednesday night Bible study in the book of James at 7 p.m. and choir practice at 6:30 p.m.

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas with family and friends. My son Kevin Reich and wife Cindy and grandkids Hannah and Keaton with their friends Adam and Kelsey joined us for Christmas dinner.

Dec. 29th, Keith and I attended the wedding in Branson of my granddaughter, Hanna Reich to Adam Stewart. My brother Warren Henderson from Bella Vista, Arkansas, and nephew and wife, Johnnie and Beverly Duggins and Kirby and Robin Reich attended also.

Wishing you a happy new year!