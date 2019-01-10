Friendship – Elsie Atchison Lena Ingram

Church opened with prayer by Raymond Haden. Ronnie Epps taught the Sunday School lesson, “Bread From Heaven,” John 6:22-71. We sang several songs. Special songs by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram, “Sheltered in the Arms of God.” Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message from Joel 1:12, Isaiah 12:1-3, Hebrews 12:1-2. Closing song, “There is Room at the Cross.” Closing prayer by Nida Haden.

Sunday night, the opening prayer was by Philip Butterfield. We sang several songs. Special songs by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram, “Victory in Jesus.” and Philip Butterfield “The First Noel.” Raymond Haden brought the message from Numbers 1:29-35. Closing song, “No Not One.” Closing prayer by Lyle Wright.

Lena Ingram visited Elsie Atchison daily during the week. Others who visited included Terrill Ingram, on Saturday, Carol Allen, Charla Heinlein, and the Ingrams, and on Sunday, Noel and Donna Atchison and the Ingrams.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison on Christmas included Carol Allen, Noel and Donna Atchison, Brandon, Jessica, Trenton, and Waylon Atchison, Lena, Terrill, Peyton Ingram, Jamie, Jessica, Riley, Cheyenne Willis, Kodi Johnson, Aiden, Ashton Johnson, Grace Nelson, Casey, Crystal, Kylan Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Ashton Bewley. Those visiting Monday before Christmas was Karan Vinson, Larry Vinson, and Brian Vinson.