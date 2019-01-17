Free Movie in Willow Springs January 26

The Willow Springs Community Foundation will be showing a series of free movies once a month at the Historic Star Theatre. This month the movie will be shown on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7:00 p.m., and the movie classic, The Jungle Book, is the movie this month. This movie is in color, and runs approximately one-hour and 48 minutes.

The Star Theatre offers a large screen and high definition for movie night.

All movies shown will be suitable entertainment for families. The concession stand will have popcorn and sodas available for $1.00 each.

The Jungle Book movie was released on April 3, 1942. The original and grandest version of this well-known tale paints an exotic world of primitive peasant villages, dense, dark jungles, and alluring lagoons – all of which compose the surroundings of Mowgli (Sabu), a boy raised by wolves.

Marquee lights will flash on Main Street welcoming you to the Star Theatre, a grand old movie theatre that has been restored for Willow Springs and the surrounding communities. Please join the fun on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7:00 p.m. to see The Jungle Book – our free movie for the month.