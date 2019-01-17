Freda Lou Remmer, 72 year old resident of Gentry, Arkansas, died on January 13, 2019 at Apple Creek Health and Rehabilitation in Centerton, Arkansas. Born on February 7, 1946 in Douglas County, Missouri, she was the daughter of Cecil A. Clark and Ruby J. Sink Clark. Freda attended high school at Kingsburg High School in Kingsburg, California. She married Virgil Remmer on June 20, 1964 in California. They moved to Northwest Arkansas from Missouri in 1986. She was a member of Eastside Assembly of God in Bentonville, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Remmer; a brother, Billy Clark Strong; an infant sister, Wanda May Clark; and her parents, Cecil and Ruby Clark.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Cook and husband Gary of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; two sons, Kelly Remmer and wife Brenda of Gentry, Arkansas, and Allen Remmer of Decatur, Arkansas; eight grandchildren: Ashley, Chris, Jessica, Amanda, Jamie, McKenzie, Colt, and Austin; thirteen great grandchildren: Gracie, Ashlynn, Karley, Ahlaina, Jace, Anna, Alea, Silver, Layla, Keida, Eli, Parker, and Cole; six sisters, Shirley Vinson and husband Tom of Ava, Missouri, Wilma Horn and husband Eddie of Ava, Joyce Rainey of Ozark, Missouri, Judy Golden of Branson, Missouri, Linda Neal of Ava, and Donna Atchison and husband Noel of Ava; three brothers, Lester Clark of Cabool, Missouri, Jimmy Clark and wife Karla of Cabool, and C.J. Clark of Springfield, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas with Pastor Robert Ward and Pastor Gary Cook officiating. Burial will be at Cave Springs Cemetery in Cave Springs, Arkansas, following the service. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Wasson Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.