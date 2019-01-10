Pictured above is five generations of Rheba Carson Pool’s family, l to r: grandson, Casey Johnson; Rheba Carson Pool; great-great twin grandsons, Aiden and Ashton Johnson with their dad and great-grandson, Cody Johnson; and son, Roger Johnson.
Rheba Pool Hosts Family Holiday
Rheba Pool hosted a family gathering to celebrate Christmas and New Years, in her home in Ava. Those attending were: Roger and Beverly Johnson,...