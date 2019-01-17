Filing for Spring Election Closes With Several Names Added to Ballot

Candidate filing for the General Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, April 2, closed this week with several new names added to the list of contenders for public office.

For the office of Ava Mayor, candidates opting for the position are East Ward Alderman Burrely Loftin, Lonnie Atchison, and Kenny Thompson.

Three candidates will be vying for the east ward position vacated by Loftin, and they are Billy Stewart, Teresa Tost and Tom Gunter. West Ward Alderman Noel Dye is running unopposed.

In the race to fill two seats on the Ava R-I School Board, the final list of candidates are: Brandi Stanifer, Tanner Clark, Daniel Johnson, and Anna Gamboa. Frederick Dechow had previously filed as an Ava R-I candidate, but his name was withdrawn this week as his intentions were to file as a candidate for the Skyline School Board.

Plainview R-8 School Board has two positions open, with incumbent Tiffany Guilliams running for her position on the board, along with challengers Jessica L. Hall, Randall Whitaker and Teresa Blakey.

At Skyline, William Harden filed for a one-year term on the school board, and incumbent Sarah Harden, Brad Loveless and Frederick Dechow will vy for the remaining two open seats, with each one a three-year position.

The Douglas County Health Department has two board positions open, with Janice Young and Jeanne Curtis filing as candidates.

Candidates who filed for the Douglas County Ambulance Board are Vernon Johnson who filed for District 5, and Scotty Upchurch and Del Barton who filed for District 2, with only one seat available.