Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

It seems we have gotten thru all the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Now the new year of 2019 has officially started. It is time to get settled back into a routine. I know that it sounds bad, but in reality going to church is part of your routine.

Once that you and your kids know that you are going to get up and go to church on Sunday morning, it is not a decision that has to be made. So it is easier to make it every Sunday.

We had several young kids out Sunday, and they sang for us. But it was our only special. Good thing they are always ready to sing for us.

After church, as we were talking, we realized that several of us were headed to different birthday parties. Wanda’s granddaughter Lindsey, had a birthday. My granddaughter Alexis turned 9. It is hard to believe she is growing up so fast. I also want to wish a happy birthday to my sister-in-law Donna. This week our pastor, Jon, has a birthday, so Wednesday night we will have cake and ice cream to celebrate.

We would love to invite you to join us for our Wednesday night Bible studies. The adults have a class and the kids have a class. We eat first at 6:30 and then go to class and I think everyone has a great time. As Jon says, it is like getting together with family.

Start now making your plans to make it to church Sunday and God will bless you for putting Him first in your life.

Until next time, take care and God bless.