Drury Accounting Students to Provide Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 7, 2019 — Drury University students again will provide free tax preparation through an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site. The annual tax preparation service is open to the public and is designed to benefit low-income taxpayers while giving business students hands-on experience working with clients.

The Drury tax service primarily accepts walk-in clients. The site calls its last client on each date one hour prior to closing. VITA clinics are held at the Breech School of Business Administration building, on the northeast corner of Central Street and Drury Lane. The clinics will be held at the following times:

Monday, Feb. 4 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 11 – 4 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15 – 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22 – 4 to 9 p.m.

Drury students will also be participating in tax preparation at the Taxapalooza Community Event held at the Springfield Dream Center located at 829 W. Atlantic Street. This clinic accepts walk-in clients from 9-11 a.m. and clients by appointment from 12-4 p.m. Caring Communities accepts appointments for this event by phone at (417) 720-2000. Drury University is not involved in scheduling these appointments. This event will be held of the following date and times:

Saturday, Feb. 9 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All returns will be filed electronically unless the IRS requires a manual return. All taxpayers must be available to sign the appropriate forms in the case of joint returns.

Taxpayers are required to bring photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and dependents, as well as any tax documentation which they have received, including all W-2 forms, 1099 forms, and statements issued by brokerage firms. Clients are also asked to bring a copy of their 2017 state and federal tax returns to help speed up the filing process.

Due to limitations set by the federal government, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs are unable to help taxpayers who: have declared bankruptcy or incurred insolvency during the tax year, have rental property, have a self-owned business with inventory, depreciable property, or which had an overall loss for the year, and certain situations in which a taxpayer has received a forgiveness of debt.