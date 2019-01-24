Dr. William McGee To Speak at Free Community Education Dinner

Celebrate Heart Month with OMC

In celebration of Heart Care Month, Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) Heart Care Services Board Certified Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. William “Andy” McGee will the guest speaker at a free community education dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at OMC Parkway Center, West Plains.

The topic will be “Heart Disease Risk and How You Can Prevent It”.

With over 25 years of practice, Dr. McGee has been with OMC Heart Care Services since 2013. As a cardiothoracic surgeon, he specializes in surgical procedures inside the thorax (chest) such as open heart surgery, heart bypass, and defribrillator placement. He also diagnoses and treats disease of these organs.

Dr. McGee earned his medical degree at Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport, where he also completed an Internship. He completed Residency at Louisiana State University Medical Center, Shreveport (General Surgery) and Medical College of Georgia, Augusta (Thoracic Surgery); and a Fellowship at LSU Medical Center, Shreveport (Thoracic Surgery).

“Time and again, I have witnessed top notch care from our great personnel and teamwork between all departments that results in great patient outcomes,” said Dr. McGee in a recent interview. “The wonderful people of OMC are with our patients every step of the way.”

American Heart Month is an excellent time to make an important decision to do everything you can to reduce your risk factors for heart disease. To learn more about early detection of risk factors and lifestyle changes that can reduce your risk, make plans to attend the Free Community Education Dinner on Feb. 5, from 6-7pm, at 1211 Parkway Center, West Plains. The dinner is free, but reservations are required. Call 417-257-6793.

OMC Heart Care Services, located at 1115 Alaska Avenue, Suite 114, provides complete cardiac care to the community, including open heart surgery, a 24/7 cardiac catheterization lab, diagnostic testing, and cardiac rehabilitation program.