Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has answered 162 Calls for Service since January 1st, 2019 and Arrested and Booked 21 into the Douglas County Jail. Currently there are 35 in the Douglas County Jail.

On December 30, 2018, Deputy Roberts assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop which resulted in the arrest of Tommy Driskell age 41, Amanda Driskell age 37, both of Dora and Ashley Fox age 32 of West Plains

Tommy Driskell was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Felony D and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia, bond was set at $10,000 10% cash or surety and he has since bonded.

Amanda Driskell was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Felony D, Delivery of Controlled Substance at County Jail Felony D and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000 10% cash surety and has since bonded from the Douglas County Jail.

Ashley Fox was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Felony D and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia, bond was set at $10,000 10% cash or surety and is still currently incarcerated at the Douglas County Jail.

On January 1, 2019, Corporal Wallace made a traffic stop which resulted in an arrest on Michael “Brandon” Smith, age 41, of O’Fallon Mo. Smith was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Felony D and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia, bond was set at $20,000 10% cash or surety. Smith has since bonded from the Douglas County Jail.

On January 8, 2019, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an ongoing domestic east of town. Upon arriving at the scene Deputy Schupbach located and detained Bobbie Cole III. Bobby Cole III was arrested and charged with Domestic Assault 1st Degree Felony A, bond has been set at $50,000 cash only and Cole is located in the Douglas County Jail.