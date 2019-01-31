Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction.

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/24/2019

Receipts: 347 Last Week: 842 Year Ago: 1781

Compared to last week, too few steers and heifers for a good price test. Slaughter cows 3.00 to 5.00 higher, slaughter bulls not tested. Demand moderate to good, supply light. The weather curtailed the receipts. Nearly 32 percent of the offering were replacement cows and slaughter cows. The feeder supply included 48 percent steers, 44 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 39 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

9. 356-390 364 188.00-190.00 189.52

9 427-448 435 179.00-183.00 182.28

5 532-533 533 162.50-166.00 164.60

14 554 554 161.50 161.50

24 612 612 150.00 150.00

7 711-740 719 135.00-138.00 137.12

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt. Price Range Avg Price

3 467 467 157.50 157.50

3 730 730 135.00 135.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 297 297 155.00 155.00

3 360-390 370 149.00-150.00 149.65

5 437 437 151.00 151.00

6 458 458 147.00 147.00

8 529-535 530 137.00-140.00 139.24

8 560-590 572 130.00-135.00 132.15

3 715 715 127.50 127.50

5 799 799 124.00 124.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 550-570 560 127.50-132.50 130.01

13 607-625 611 131.00-132.00 131.76

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 328 328 135.00 135.00

Feeder Heifers Medium 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 509 509 140.00 140.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 330 330 181.00 181.00

4 405-420 409 176.00-180.00 178.97

5 824 824 107.00 107.00

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 47.50-55.00

Boning 80-85 44.00-52.50 ind 56.00 ind 42.50

Lean 85-90 45.00-50.00 49.00-54.00 34.00-42.50

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 No test.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 1015-1160 lbs, yearling to

four years, second to mostly third stage, 1000.00-1050.00, couple 1072 lbs, six to seven years, second stage, 825.00. Medium 1-2 1130-1220 lbs, six to seven years, second stage, 750.00-775.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: No test.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618.

24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/jc_ls772.txt