Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO – MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction.   

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/24/2019

Receipts:  347    Last Week:  842    Year Ago:  1781

Compared to last week, too few steers and heifers for a good price test.  Slaughter cows 3.00 to 5.00 higher, slaughter bulls not tested. Demand moderate to good, supply light. The weather curtailed the receipts. Nearly 32 percent of the offering were replacement cows and slaughter cows. The feeder supply included 48 percent steers, 44 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 39 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range Avg Wt     Price Range         Avg Price

9.    356-390        364        188.00-190.00     189.52

9     427-448        435        179.00-183.00     182.28

5    532-533         533        162.50-166.00     164.60

   14      554         554       161.50                  161.50

   24      612          612      150.00                  150.00

    7    711-740     719       135.00-138.00       137.12

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt. Price Range   Avg Price

    3      467           467       157.50         157.50

    3      730           730       135.00         135.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt   Price Range       Avg Price

3          297           297       155.00               155.00

3          360-390    370       149.00-150.00    149.65

5           437           437       151.00               151.00

    6      458            458       147.00               147.00

    8    529-535        530      137.00-140.00    139.24

    8    560-590        572      130.00-135.00     132.15

    3      715            715       127.50                127.50

    5      799            799       124.00                 124.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head   Wt Range      Avg Wt            Price Range        Avg Price

    4     550-570       560                 127.50-132.50     130.01

   13    607-625       611                 131.00-132.00     131.76

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range     Avg Wt        Price Range      Avg Price

    3        328             328              135.00           135.00

Feeder Heifers Medium 1-2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt Price Range   Avg Price

    6      509 509       140.00   140.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range        Avg Wt          Price Range        Avg Price

    3      330            330                 181.00               181.00

    4      405-420     409                 176.00-180.00    178.97

    5      824            824                 107.00                107.00

Slaughter Cows:

           Percent Lean    Avg Dressing    High Dressing        Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80       47.50-55.00

Boning 80-85          44.00-52.50           ind 56.00             ind 42.50

Lean 85-90            45.00-50.00             49.00-54.00        34.00-42.50

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  No test.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1-2  1015-1160 lbs, yearling to

four years, second to mostly third stage, 1000.00-1050.00, couple 1072 lbs, six to seven years, second stage, 825.00.  Medium 1-2 1130-1220 lbs, six to seven years, second stage, 750.00-775.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  No test.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618.

24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244

         https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/jc_ls772.txt

