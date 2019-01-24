Douglas County Livestock Auction Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Jan 18, 2019. MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction.

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/17/2019

Receipts: 842 Last Week: 1980 Year Ago: 166

Compared to last week, steers and heifers unevenly steady to 5.00 lower on a limited test. Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher, Slaughter bulls not well tested. Demand moderate to good, supply light. Several consignments of reputation calves in the offering. Muddy conditions curtailed the receipts. Near 10 percent of the receipts were Replacement cows, Slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 53 percent steers, 42 percent heifers, 06 percent bulls, with 55 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 325 325 180.00 180.00

15 371-399 384 177.00-189.00 183.63

4 410-438 424 171.00-180.00 175.35

3 508 508 162.50 162.50

9 572-596 589 149.00-161.50 157.86

25 641-646 643 144.00-146.00 144.64

31 672 672 140.00 140.00

9 740 740 134.00 134.00

70 753-772 765 139.00-139.50 139.19

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

8 513-545 528 144.00-150.00 146.87

17 555-594 581 140.00-145.00 141.74

3 727 727 129.00 129.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt RangeAvg Wt Price RangeAvg Price

4 516 516 145.00 145.00

Feeder Steers Medium 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

8 516 516 152.50 152.50

77 625 625 157.00 157.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 285 285 147.00 147.00

28 354-367 357 142.50-154.00 151.47

7 475-496 488 138.00-142.50 140.96

19562-599589 126.00-132.00 127.51

31 615-636625 124.00-127.50 125.14

5 651 651 124.00 124.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 304 304 146.00 146.00

7 358-398 381 140.00-145.00 142.99

5 402-445 413 135.00-143.00 141.08

3 408 408 146.00 146.00 Value Added

18 462-493 474 130.00-135.00 132.97

15 501-540 519 122.50-130.00 127.73

21 555-595 574 120.00-122.50 121.89

28 605-648 627 117.50-125.00 123.12

23 667 667 125.00 125.00

Feeder Heifers Medium 1

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

9 48248131.00 131.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 372-380 375 170.00-175.00 173.31

4565 565126.00126.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 250-290 274 175.00 175.00

4 362-388 375 159.00-160.00 159.48

4 498 498 132.50 132.50

3 543 543 128.00 128.00

Feeder Bulls Large 1

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

3 527 527 127.50 127.50

Feeder Bulls Medium 3

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 459 459 110.00 110.00 Thin Fleshed

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 35.00-40.00

Boning 80-85 40.00-45.50 46.00-47.50 35.00-41.00

Lean 85-90 40.00-45.00 44.50-47.00 32.00-39.50

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2 1385-1990 lbs, few 69.50-73.00; Low Dressing ind 64.50.

Replacement Cows: Medium and Large 1-2 1050-1325 lbs, four to five years, second to mostly third stage, few single lots 825.00-1000.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: no test.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt