Douglas County Livestock Auction Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Jan 18, 2019.  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction.

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/17/2019

Receipts:  842    Last Week:  1980    Year Ago:  166

Compared to last week, steers and heifers unevenly steady to 5.00 lower on a limited test.  Slaughter cows steady to 2.00 higher, Slaughter bulls not well tested.  Demand moderate to good, supply light.  Several consignments of reputation calves in the offering.  Muddy conditions curtailed the receipts.  Near 10 percent of the receipts were Replacement cows, Slaughter cows and bulls.  The feeder supply included 53 percent steers, 42 percent heifers, 06 percent bulls, with 55 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt   Price Range   Avg Price

    4      325       325       180.00         180.00

   15 371-399     384    177.00-189.00    183.63

    4    410-438     424    171.00-180.00    175.35

    3      508       508       162.50         162.50

    9    572-596     589    149.00-161.50     157.86

   25    641-646     643    144.00-146.00     144.64

   31      672       672       140.00         140.00

    9      740       740       134.00         134.00

   70    753-772     765    139.00-139.50     139.19

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

   8    513-545     528    144.00-150.00     146.87

  17 555-594     581    140.00-145.00     141.74

  3      727       727       129.00         129.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt RangeAvg Wt Price RangeAvg Price

    4      516      516       145.00         145.00

Feeder Steers Medium 1

  Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

    8      516 516 152.50         152.50

   77 625 625 157.00         157.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5  285 285       147.00         147.00

28  354-367 357    142.50-154.00     151.47

  7   475-496  488 138.00-142.50     140.96

19562-599589  126.00-132.00   127.51

31 615-636625  124.00-127.50  125.14

5   651   651    124.00     124.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

  Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

    4      304       304  146.00         146.00

    7    358-398 381   140.00-145.00    142.99

    5    402-445  413    135.00-143.00  141.08

    3      408   408       146.00    146.00   Value Added

   18    462-493 474    130.00-135.00  132.97

   15    501-540 519    122.50-130.00 127.73

   21    555-595 574    120.00-122.50 121.89

   28    605-648 627    117.50-125.00 123.12

  23      667    667       125.00 125.00

Feeder Heifers Medium 1

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

9 48248131.00         131.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

  Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3  372-380 375 170.00-175.00 173.31

4565 565126.00126.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt   Price Range   Avg Price

    4  250-290     274  175.00         175.00

    4    362-388     375    159.00-160.00     159.48

    4      498      498       132.50         132.50

    3      543       543       128.00         128.00

Feeder Bulls Large 1

HeadWt RangeAvg WtPrice RangeAvg Price

  3 527 527 127.50         127.50

Feeder Bulls Medium 3

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

  6      459       459       110.00         110.00 Thin Fleshed

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean  Avg Dressing  High Dressing  Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 35.00-40.00

Boning    80-85  40.00-45.50    46.00-47.50   35.00-41.00

Lean 85-90   40.00-45.00    44.50-47.00   32.00-39.50

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2  1385-1990 lbs, few 69.50-73.00; Low Dressing ind 64.50.

Replacement Cows:  Medium and Large 1-2 1050-1325 lbs, four to five years, second to mostly third stage, few single lots 825.00-1000.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs:  no test.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

