Douglas County Livestock Auction Report

Jefferson City, MO Fri Jan 11, 2019 MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News; Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/10/2019

Receipts: 1980 Last Week: 1614 Year Ago: 1039

Compared to last week, steers under 600 lbs and heifers under 550 lbs steady to 2.00 higher, steers over 600 lbs and heifers over 550 lbs 2.00 to 5.00 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls 3.00 to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeders, moderate to light for slaughter cattle, supply heavy. Producers are taking advantage of the mild weather to market their cattle. However rain, sleet and snow is in the weather forecast for the trade area. Near 09 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder supply included 46 percent steers, 46 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 37 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

9 307-340 314 188.00-200.00 197.12

8 372-382 378 185.00-188.00 186.87

52 400-448 421 175.00-190.00 184.10

52 450-499 478 165.00-182.00 172.91

56 507-549 528 160.00-170.00 163.86

42 550-585 568 150.00-161.00 156.55

68 605-649 623 144.00-148.00 146.13

4 632 632 142.50 142.50 Calves

44 652-690 678 142.50-145.00 143.63

6 665-674 671 135.00-137.50 136.67 Calves

11 700-722 711 137.50-140.00 138.78

15 775-798 778 132.50-136.00 135.52

3 818 818 135.00 135.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

4 370 370 182.50 182.50

3 393 393 175.00 175.00 Thin Fleshed

6 420-430 427 170.00-174.00 172.00

3 437 437 177.50 177.50 Thin Fleshed

4 450-498 474 155.00-160.00 157.37

13 510-540 523 150.00-158.00 153.67

29 550-587 568 145.00-155.00 150.11

19 608-640 625 138.00-146.00 143.24

21 655-694 683 130.00-140.00 137.74

6 703-735 719 127.50-138.00 132.63

23 766 766 135.00 135.00

5 826 826 124.00 124.00

4 921 921 120.00 120.00

3 1092 1092 107.50 107.50

Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 477 477 145.00 145.00

3 915 915 120.00 120.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

5 285 285 140.00 140.00

12 349 349 158.00 158.00

8 370-388 381 147.50-150.00 149.38

4 382 382 155.00 155.00 Thin Fleshed

42 400-445 431 145.00-156.00 148.83

3 440 440 153.00 153.00 Thin Fleshed

57 450-499 476 139.00-148.00 144.41

55 504-549 525 132.50-143.50 138.20

8 513-530 524 128.00-135.00 130.57 Fleshy

32 562-582 571 130.00-135.00 132.91

62 602-648 617 127.00-134.00 130.84

3 610 610 128.00 128.00 Calves

10 669-692 676 128.50-131.00 130.23

3 743 743 122.50 122.50

4 758 758 126.00 126.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 322 322 135.00 135.00

3 322 322 161.00 161.00 Thin Fleshed

11 350-398 366 137.00-147.50 142.79

15 400-428 419 142.50-145.00 143.82

33 451-492 469 127.50-138.00 134.74

35 505-542 533 126.00-136.50 129.13

20 555-595 574 120.00-127.50 123.33

60 605-620 615 125.00-131.00 130.20

10 672-698 686 120.00-127.50 123.99

5 735 735 123.00 123.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 269 269 157.50 157.50 Thin Fleshed

6 512-535 522 120.00-125.00 122.02

3 588 588 121.00 121.00

5 635-640 638 115.00-118.00 116.81

5 672-685 677 110.00-112.50 111.49

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 390-395 392 177.00 177.00

6 423-435 429 165.00-166.00 165.49

5 487 487 165.00 165.00

10 517-532 524 144.00-147.50 145.72

8 684 684 190.00 190.00

4 722 722 111.00 111.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

6 309 309 184.00 184.00

3 363 363 177.00 177.00

6 432 432 165.00-171.00 168.00

11 502-535 513 132.50-140.00 135.92

3 733 733 110.00 110.00

5 795 795 100.00 100.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

3 408 408 156.00 156.00

8 494 494 130.00 130.00

3 503 503 132.50 132.50

8 555-568 560 120.00-130.00 126.20

Slaughter Cows:

Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80 42.00-45.00 ind 50.00

Boning 80-85 38.00-44.00

Lean 85-90 36.00-44.00 30.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls: Yield Grade 1-2

1400-2000 lbs, 62.00-70.00; High Dressing 74.00-76.00, Low Dressing 50.00-55.00.

Replacement Cows: not well tested.

Cow/Calf Pairs: scarce.

Source: MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

