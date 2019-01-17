Douglas County Livestock Auction Report

Jefferson City, MO    Fri Jan 11, 2019    MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News; Ava- Douglas County Livestock Auction

Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for 01/10/2019

Receipts:  1980    Last Week:  1614    Year Ago:  1039

Compared to last week, steers under 600 lbs and heifers under 550 lbs steady to 2.00 higher, steers over 600 lbs and heifers over 550 lbs 2.00 to 5.00 lower.  Slaughter cows and bulls 3.00 to 4.00 lower.  Demand moderate for feeders, moderate to light for slaughter cattle, supply heavy.  Producers are taking advantage of the mild weather to market their cattle.  However rain, sleet and snow is in the weather forecast for the trade area.  Near 09 percent of the receipts were replacement cows, slaughter cows and bulls.  The feeder supply included 46 percent steers, 46 percent heifers, 08 percent bulls, with 37 percent over 600 lbs.

Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1  

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    9    307-340     314    188.00-200.00      197.12

    8    372-382    378    185.00-188.00      186.87

   52  400-448     421   175.00-190.00     184.10

   52  450-499     478    165.00-182.00     172.91

   56  507-549     528    160.00-170.00     163.86

   42   550-585     568    150.00-161.00     156.55

   68   605-649     623    144.00-148.00     146.13

    4    632           632             142.50         142.50   Calves

   44   652-690    678    142.50-145.00     143.63

    6   665-674      671    135.00-137.50     136.67   Calves

   11   700-722     711    137.50-140.00     138.78

   15  775-798     778    132.50-136.00     135.52

    3    818 818            135.00         135.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

4 370       370       182.50         182.50

3 393      393       175.00         175.00  Thin Fleshed

6 420-430    427    170.00-174.00   172.00

3 437       437       177.50         177.50  Thin Fleshed

4 450-498    474    155.00-160.00 157.37

13 510-540    523    150.00-158.00 153.67

29 550-587    568    145.00-155.00 150.11

19 608-640    625    138.00-146.00 143.24

21 655-694    683    130.00-140.00 137.74

6 703-735    719    127.50-138.00 132.63

23 766       766       135.00         135.00

5 826       826       124.00         124.00

4 921       921       120.00         120.00

3 1092      1092       107.50         107.50

Feeder Steers Medium 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    3      477       477       145.00         145.00

    3      915       915       120.00         120.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

  5      285       285      140.00         140.00

   12     349       349      158.00         158.00

    8    370-388     381    147.50-150.00     149.38

    4     382       382      155.00         155.00   Thin Fleshed

   42   400-445     431    145.00-156.00     148.83

    3     440       440     153.00         153.00   Thin Fleshed

   57   450-499     476    139.00-148.00  144.41

   55   504-549     525    132.50-143.50    138.20

    8   513-530     524    128.00-135.00    130.57   Fleshy

   32   562-582     571    130.00-135.00    132.91

   62   602-648     617    127.00-134.00    130.84

    3     610       610      128.00         128.00   Calves

   10   669-692     676    128.50-131.00    130.23

    3     743       743      122.50         122.50

    4     758       758       126.00         126.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range  Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    3      322      322       135.00         135.00

    3      322       322      161.00         161.00   Thin Fleshed

   11    350-398     366 137.00-147.50     142.79

   15    400-428     419 142.50-145.00     143.82

   33    451-492     469 127.50-138.00     134.74

   35    505-542     533 126.00-136.50     129.13

   20    555-595    574    120.00-127.50     123.33

   60    605-620     615 125.00-131.00     130.20

   10    672-698     686 120.00-127.50     123.99

    5      735       735     123.00         123.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    6      269       269 157.50 157.50   Thin Fleshed

    6    512-535 522    120.00-125.00 122.02

    3      588 588 121.00         121.00

    5   635-640 638 115.00-118.00 116.81

    5    672-685 677 110.00-112.50 111.49

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

    3    390-395 392 177.00         177.00

    6    423-435 429 165.00-166.00 165.49

    5      487       487 165.00 165.00

   10    517-532  524    144.00-147.50 145.72

    8      684       684       190.00         190.00

    4      722       722       111.00         111.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1-2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range Avg Price

    6      309       309     184.00         184.00

    3      363       363     177.00         177.00

    6      432       432    165.00-171.00     168.00

   11    502-535   513    132.50-140.00     135.92

    3      733       733     110.00         110.00

    5      795       795     100.00         100.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

 3      408       408       156.00         156.00

 8      494       494       130.00         130.00

 3      503       503       132.50         132.50

 8    555-568 560    120.00-130.00     126.20

Slaughter Cows:

     Percent Lean Avg Dressing High Dressing Low Dressing

Breaking 70-80       42.00-45.00     ind 50.00

Boning 80-85       38.00-44.00

Lean 85-90       36.00-44.00 30.00-35.00

Slaughter Bulls:  Yield Grade 1-2

1400-2000 lbs, 62.00-70.00; High Dressing 74.00-76.00, Low Dressing 50.00-55.00.

Replacement Cows:  not well tested.

Cow/Calf Pairs: scarce.

Source:  MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News Service, Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, 573-751-5618, 24 Hour Market Report 1-573-522-9244, www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/JC_LS772.txt

