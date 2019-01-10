December Terrific Kids

The December 2018 Terrific Kids of Ava Elementary are from left, (bottom row) Paxton Dietz, Tucker Walker, Edward Welch, Harper Adams, Delaney Rex, Andre Perkins, Destin Chapuis, (second row) Brooklyn Grigg, Izabella Degase, Jett Coonce, Danny Walker, Jadyn Cahow, Audrey Campbell, Parker Smith, (third row) Jade Young, Harley Vanderbeck, Braydon Maggard, Tyler Treadway, Jorie Lafferty, Samantha Thompson, Antione Self, Ethan Williams, and Elizabeth Haynes.
Rheba Pool Hosts Family Holiday
Rheba Pool hosted a family gathering to celebrate Christmas and New Years, in her home in Ava. Those attending were: Roger and Beverly Johnson,...