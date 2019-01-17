Deadline for Missouri Gaming Assn.’s Project 21 Scholarship Approaching March 1, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY – The March 1, 2019 deadline is approaching for the Missouri Gaming Association’s 23rd annual Project 21 scholarship competition. This year, one $2,500 first prize scholarship and three $1,500 second prize scholarships will be awarded. The scholarship application and guidelines are available for download at www.missouricasinos.org or http://bit.ly/MGA-2019-Project21. The Missouri Gaming Associations is the statewide professional association of the Missouri casino industry.

The Project 21 scholarship program encourages students to learn and educate their peers on the illegality, dangers and consequences of underage gambling. Students must write and publish an original essay or article in the school newspaper, or create a poster or video. Entries must be published or displayed at the student’s high school for at least one full week by February 15, 2019.

Entries will be judged for originality, content, style and educational value. The article, poster or video must focus on the issues and ramifications of underage gambling.

“We want students to know it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to gamble in a Missouri casino,” said Mike Winter, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Association. “We also want them to understand the dangers and consequences when youth participate in other types of underage gambling, such as card games and sports betting.”

The Project 21 Scholarship competition is open to all Missouri high school seniors planning to attend an institution of higher education in the United States within four years of graduation.

All Missouri high school seniors, including those whose parents are casino employees, are eligible for the Project 21 scholarships, provided their parent is not a Missouri Gaming Association officer or a Project 21 Executive Committee member. High school seniors employed part-time (less than 32 hours per week) by a Missouri casino also are eligible.

Winners will be announced by March 31, 2019 and scholarships will be awarded by April 15, 2019.

About Missouri Gaming Association (MGA)

Missouri Gaming Association (MGA) is the statewide trade association of the Missouri casino entertainment industry. Founded in 1993, the Missouri Gaming Association works to promote responsible gaming and increase awareness of the economic benefits of casinos in Missouri.

