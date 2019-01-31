County Line – Veda Bushong

Donna Dodson and Macee Breeding were here on Monday.

Bryse Dodson went to Mansfield to basketball games. He came over one evening to get another limb off my house.

Donna and Macee was here on Thursday.

Megan Goforth visited a friend and they attended a basketball game at Lutie.

Quin Breeding played basketball in Springfield Saturday. Keith took him.

Megan took Macee to Pee Wee basketball Saturday morning. Donna also watched her.

Melanie Breeding did a photo shoot Saturday for Blondie’s.

Donna and I had lunch Saturday then went shopping.

Melanie and Macee went to Springfield on Friday.

Mike and Corrine Dodson went to Rogersville Saturday.

Donna brought me lunch on Sunday. Butch and Diana Davis came by on Sunday also.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Lana Stephens, and Josh Strong all visited Jo and John Stephens on Sunday.