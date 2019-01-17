County Line – Veda Bushong

Jan. 6, 2019– Those helping Quin Breeding celebrate his 14th birthday on Monday were Ben Manzolillo, Nick Lawler, Hunter Hall, and Conner Prock. They spent the night with him and enjoyed snacks and cupcakes. Granny and Papa Dodson dropped a gift by. Also there were Keith and Melanie Breeding, Megan, and Macee.

Megan Goforth spent New Year’s Eve with Chloe Thomas.

Lana Stephens and Eric Stephens visited John and Jo Stephens on New Year’s Day.

Those here on Monday were Donna and David, Bentley Iott, and some guys put in a new hot water heater for me.

Donna, Melanie, and Macee were here New Year’s Day. They took down my outside lights and we played cards.

Donna and David were here on Thursday.

Those here on Saturday to help me celebrate my birthday were Lyn and Linda Rogers of Illinois, David and Donna, Mike, Corrina, and Bryse, Payton Evans, Melanie, Megan, Quin, and Macee, Butch and Diana, Ronnie and Amy, Challa and Axel, Dominick, Kinley, Cedrick, and Ashlin, Jo Stephens, Rheba Pool, and Lisa Hensley. We had cake and ice cream. I appreciate all the cards and gifts and well wishes.

Those visiting John and Jo Stephens on Sunday were Jane Call, Lisa Hensley, Max and Kathy Stephens.

Megan spent one night with her Granny Glenda and Papa Dale Evans.

Payton Evans spent two nights with Bryse Dodson.

Heather, Tim, Dakota, Zack, and Kale visited Rheba Pool, Wednesday.

McKenzie Mitchell visited with Grandma Rheba Pool, Friday. They enjoyed lunch and did some shopping before she returned to Branson.

Jim Liniger stopped by to visit Rheba Pool, Friday evening.

Jan. 13, 2019 – Donna Dodson was here on Monday. Keith and Melanie Breeding went to Springfield on Monday to see Kenny Breeding. He had surgery.

Macee Breeding was sick on Thursday. She went to the doctor. Donna took me to town to get groceries before the bad weather came.

There was no school on Friday.

Those here Saturday were Melanie & Megan, Donna, Butch and Diana, Mike, Bryse, and Payton. My yard and house were covered in limbs. Donna brought me breakfast.

Reece Goforth visited friends and family Saturday evening.

Keith and Melanie went to Springfield on Sunday to see Kenny.