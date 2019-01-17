Council On Aging Senior Center: Fun, games, health, and taxes

By Tommy Roberts

I must mention that anytime Ava Schools are shut down because of weather, the Senior Center will close as well. If children don’t need to be out on slick roads, neither do those in their second childhood.

We will close Monday, Jan. 21 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Pitch Tournament will be held on Tuesday at noon, and since Wednesday is National Pie Day, we will have lemon pie for dessert.

Cards and dominoes will be played on Thursday, as well as the Grace Foot Clinic. If you have an appointment for that day, please come on in. It is by appointment only. If for some reason you cannot make it, please call and tell us.

Cards and Dominoes again on Friday. Come by and read a book or shoot a game of pool or start putting a puzzle together or come by just to say hi, here’s a donation for what good you are doing in our community.

Call in now for tax preparation appointments. That number is 683-5712. The person will tell you what to bring in so we can properly perform the tax preparation.

If you pray to God regularly, irregular things will happen on a regular basis.

Until next week, have a good ‘un.