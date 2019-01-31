Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

Joe Hamby was the winner in the Pitch Tournament again. We’re gonna have to stop him! Other winners were Lou Meile and Evelyn Cantwell.

Book Club meets Monday, Feb. 4 at 10 am., with Monday Night Music at 6:00 p.m.

Dinner is served from 11-noon each day to everyone. Seniors over age 60 can eat for a suggested contribution of $3.50. If you are under 60, it is still a bargain at $6.00. We do appreciate those that come and help serve. Want a to-go meal? We can do that, too.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 2:00 in the basement.

One day only, Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 10-11, an education program will be presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. In the session, you will learn the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, risk factors and warning signs. It is free and open to the public, but registration is requested to know how many to plan for. Call 800-272-3900.

I’m sure another pool tournament is in the planning, so stay tuned for that date, and bring your trunks!!! Just kidding.

We will do your 2018 taxes if you bring in the required documents—W-2’s, 1099’s, photo ID, a statement from your landlord, if you rent; a copy of last year’s taxes. However, you must call and make an appointment.

Are you aware that a massage will relieve stress, boost immunity, reduce anxiety, manage low-back pain, help fibromyalgia pain, reduce muscle tension, relieve tension headaches, help you sleep better and improve your balance? So what are you waiting on? Make an appointment today.

Knock. Knock. Who’s there? Sherwood. Sherwood who? Sherwood like to be your Valentine.

Until next week have a good ‘un.