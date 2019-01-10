Council on Aging Senior Center

By Tommy Roberts

We had our monthly business meeting. You can look for new chairs to be in shortly. We’re excited for the new look. We are appreciative of the donations.

Bingo was really good on Friday with almost 30 players. We appreciate the ladies that took care of that. A lot of prizes were handed out. Card playing and dominoes will be this Friday at noon. Come and join in.

For those that have signed up, the Stress Busting Class will continue this Monday at 10 a.m. Pinochle playing will happen at noon and we still have Monday Night Music on the agenda.

On Tuesday will be the Pitch Tournament beginning at noon and it is National Strawberry Ice Cream Day. Wonder what will be on the dessert menu?

Flu prevention class will take place Wednesday at 10:30.

On Thursday, there will be cards and dominoes at noon. We always have something going on.

We had a bunch of paperbacks brought in for those that like to read. Come and take one home and read it and bring it back. Be sure and put your initials in the front so you know you’ve already put it to memory.

Lunch is served every Monday through Friday from 11 to noon. If you don’t have a menu and activity calendar, stop by and get one.

Until next week have a good ‘un.