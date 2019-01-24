Corps Accepting Quotes on 2019 Attendant Positions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock District, Corps of Engineers is accepting price quotations for 2019 summer gate and park attendant positions.

If you are interested in summer gate or park attendant positions, solicitations are posted at https://www.fbo.gov/index

There is one solicitation for all positions within the Little Rock District. More than 35 positions are available throughout the district.

Gate and park attendants play a vital role in keeping Corps parks in top shape. Park attendants are responsible for cleaning the parks and surrounding areas. Gate attendants, who greet visitors, are among the Corps’ more visible contractors. The gate attendants, who reside within the park, are primarily responsible for collecting fees, providing information to park visitors, and assisting Corps staff.

For more information about park attendant solicitations contact, Contract Specialist Ashanti Brown at Ashanti.D.Brown@usace.army.mil or by phone at 501-340-1257.

Little Rock District news and recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock.

