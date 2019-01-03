Consumers Tell BBB Hoffman Brothers Robe Company Failed to Deliver Custom Religious Garments

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 27, 2018 – Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises consumers to use caution when doing business with Hoffman Brothers Robe Company, an Owensville, Missouri, business. Consumers allege the company, which specializes in custom-made religious robes and garments, failed to deliver ordered merchandise or issue requested refunds and provided poor customer service.

The business has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to several unanswered customer complaints.

Among those filing complaints with BBB about the business was a Birmingham, Alabama, church. According to a church administrator, the church’s choir ordered 42 robes from the company in March 2018. The administrator told BBB the group received a discount for paying its bill in advance and paid the company just under $7,500. The administrator told BBB the choir held fundraisers for several years in order to purchase the robes.

“We’re very disappointed,” the administrator told BBB. “We don’t have the money available to buy robes from somewhere else.”

About BBB

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information.