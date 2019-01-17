Congressman Smith Announces 2019 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08) announced the 2019 Congressional Art Competition is now accepting entries from high school students across southeast and south central Missouri.

“Southern Missouri is home to many talented high school artists, and I take pride in showing off the artistic spirit of the Show-Me State in the United States Capitol,” said Congressman Smith. “Friendly competition has a knack for bringing out the best of us, and I look forward to seeing students express their visions of patriotism and love for Missouri in their artwork.”

Each of the five district offices in Missouri’s 8th Congressional District will select two winning pieces from their region to move on to the “Best of Show” competition, where an overall winner will be selected. The overall winner’s artwork will be displayed in the United States Capitol for a year, where lawmakers and thousands of visitors will walk past it each day. Each regional winner will have the opportunity to have their artwork showcased in local offices for all visitors to see.

Last year’s winner was Avery Coffman from Salem R-80, who created her artwork of the St. Jude Chapel in Montauk by burning a drawing of the church into a piece of wood. For winning “Best of Show,” Avery received two round-trip plane tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the Congressional Art Competition reception with other winners from across the country.

To be considered for the Congressional Art Competition, artwork should be submitted to the respective district office no later than April 17, 2019. Regional winners will be announced shortly thereafter, and the “Best of Show” competition will be held on May 13, 2019.

Local high schools have been notified of the competition and how to submit students’ artwork to local offices. If any students wishing to participate would like more information or wish to see the complete participation rules manual, they can contact the district office within their respective region:

Cape Girardeau Region – Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry, and Scott Counties. Call (573) 335-0101.

Poplar Bluff Region – Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard, and Wayne Counties. Call (573) 335-0101.

Farmington Region – Iron, Jefferson, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington Counties. Call (573) 756-9755.

Rolla Region – Crawford, Dent, Phelps, Shannon, Texas, and Wright Counties. Call (573) 364-2455.

West Plains Region – Douglas, Howell, Oregon, and Ozark Counties. Call (573) 364-2455.