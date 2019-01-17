Commission Awards Contracts for Southeast District Projects

SIKESTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during its regular meeting on Jan. 10. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements and bridge replacements.

Contracts include the following:

A $5,486,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Co., for pavement improvements on the following routes in Texas County:

• Route 63 from Route 32 near Licking, Mo. to Route E;

• Route 63 from Route U to Route 60 in Cabool, Mo., and;

• Route 60 Westbound from Route 95 to Route 63/60 interchange.

A $1,546,901 contract was awarded to Joe’s Bridge & Grading, Inc., for bridge replacements, a culvert replacement and a culvert extension on the following routes:

• Route 61 bridge replacement over Cape LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau County;

• Route W bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #289 in Scott County;

Route NN bridge replacement over Drainage Ditch #8 in Cape Girardeau County;

• Route N culvert replacement just north of Route K in Scott County, and;

• Route W culvert extension just south of Route Y in Cape Girardeau County.

A $3,050,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Co., for pavement improvements on the following routes:

• Route 62 from Route 61 to Route H/AA in Scott County;

• Route 61 from Route 60 to north of Route Y in Scott County, and;

• Route 114 from Route 60 to Route 61 in New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard County.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

Work zones will be marked with signs as work is underway. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in these areas and plan for possible delays. MoDOT will alert drivers prior to any changes in traffic.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).