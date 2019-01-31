CMU Announces Fall Dean’s List

FAYETTE, Mo. –– Central Methodist University has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

This academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.

The following CMU students who study at the main campus in Fayette were named to the list:

Alayna Brown, Ava, biology major;

Taylor Dial, Ava, pre-major;

Kolton Ritter, Ava, business major.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.