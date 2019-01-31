City of Ava Alderman Noel Dye presents Ava City Treasurer Peggy Porter with a medal of appreciation from the Douglas County Missouri Fire Chief’s Association for help in securing a funding grant.
Home Awards&Honors City Treasurer Peggy Porter Lauded
Ava
clear sky
21.4 ° F
23 °
19.9 °
52 %
2.2mph
1 %
Thu
40 °
Fri
55 °
Sat
57 °
Sun
61 °
Mon
69 °
Vaping Dangers Exposed
Becky Gann (right), Missouri Ozarks Community Health Network Director and Valerie Reese(left), Douglas County Health Department Administrator, both a member of the Douglas County...