(Left to Right): Ava High School Assistant Principal Nathan Hou, Grace Key, Tristin LaPoint, and Kiwanis Representative Glenda Little, photographed on January 24th at Archie’s Restaurant in Ava. Key and LaPoint were named January’s Citizens of the Month. The award is sponsored by the Ava’s Kiwanis Club and HomePride Bank.
Home Awards&Honors Citizens of the Month
Ava
clear sky
21.4 ° F
23 °
19.9 °
52 %
2.2mph
1 %
Thu
40 °
Fri
55 °
Sat
57 °
Sun
61 °
Mon
69 °
Vaping Dangers Exposed
Becky Gann (right), Missouri Ozarks Community Health Network Director and Valerie Reese(left), Douglas County Health Department Administrator, both a member of the Douglas County...