Citizens of the Month

(Left to Right): Ava High School Assistant Principal Nathan Hou, Grace Key, Tristin LaPoint, and Kiwanis Representative Glenda Little, photographed on January 24th at Archie’s Restaurant in Ava.  Key and LaPoint were named January’s Citizens of the Month. The award is sponsored by the Ava’s Kiwanis Club and HomePride Bank.

