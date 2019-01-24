Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Much of our area was hit pretty hard with an ice storm this past weekend, causing many trees & branches to fall.

Sunday morning we had 39 in attendance. Bro. Don Lunn opened the service with Scripture reading from Psalms 27. Then Sis. Linda Roberts brought the Sunday School study from Hebrews 2:4-18.

Special music this morning was by Jeff & Lora Hubbard, “Grandpa Was a Farmer”, Lora & myself, “Sunshine in the Shadows”, Pastor Gary, “Jesus is Alive & Well.”

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “Gossip”, using Scriptures from Psalms 15:1-5 & 2 Timothy 3:14-19.

Today was our Sunday Dinner after morning worship. We for sure have some good cooks in our congregation!

This afternoon visitors in our home were Edd & Jody Blackburn.

This evening’s service special music was by Sis. Misty Lunn, “Love Will Roll the Clouds Away”, my Momma, Margaret Rosseau & myself, “I’m Feeling Fine.”

This evening Bro. Kevin Cornelius brought the message about “Fear Not”, using Scriptures from Jeremiah 42:1-12.

Special prayer requests this week are for Bro. Don Lunn, Tammy Hinrichs, Helga Emrick, Gale Goin, Melva, Beth Carpenter, unspoken, our leaders & government.

This Saturday will be our monthly Ladies Meeting at 10:00 a.m. Our speaker will be Sis. Misty Lunn. All ladies are welcome. Taco salad lunch will be served afterwards.

Our times of worship are Sunday Morning 10:00 am & Sunday Evening at 6:00 pm. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Bro. Don Lunn 417-6831413.

1 Thessalonians 5:15 “See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.