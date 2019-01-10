Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Saturday morning the men had a Men’s Breakfast & fellowship. They had a good attendance & lots of good food & fellowship. The next one will be February 9th at 7:00 am.

Sunday morning we had 38 in attendance. Special music was by Pastor Gary, “Two Winning Hands”, & myself, “I Should Have Been Crucified.”

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “The Fruits of the Spirit.” He used Scripture from Galatians 5:22-26: Love (expects no self gain); Joy (Feeling of gladness); Peace (even when all goes wrong); Longsuffering (Endurance, patience); Gentleness (Kindness, not wanting to hurt anyone); Goodness (Zeal for truth, hates evil); Faith (Depends on truth & honesty); Meekness (Gentle restraint); and Temperance (Self control).

Sunday evening, the special music was by Jeff Hubbard, “Amazing Grace” (Instr), Pastor Gary, Myself, Jeff & Lora Hubbard, “Mansion Over the Hilltop”, my momma, Margaret Rosseau, & I, “I’m Feeling Fine”, Don & Misty Lunn, “Because He Lives.”

Pastor Gary brought the evening message about “The Throne of Grace”, using Scriptures from Hebrews 4:14-16.

Special prayer requests this week are for my cousin Louise Hill & family for the loss of their daughter, Bill Merritt, Vonda Parmenter, Lonnie & Susan Cook, Linda Roberts, the government, Mary Brooks, Gracie Fleetwood, Alex Carter, & Tommy Spencer.

Next week will be the second Sunday dinner, immediately after morning worship.

Service times are Sunday morning at 10 & Sunday Evening at 6. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-1413.

Be careful & aware of which road you take, because all roads but one lead to Hell, only one leads to Heaven.