Church of the Living God – Bevy Moore

Luke 2:19, But Mary kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart.

Dec. 23rd., Good morning! Attendance this Sunday morning was 37. Sis. Linda taught from Titus 2:1-3:5.

Celebrating an anniversary this week were Rick (Chump) & Nancy Bailey.

Special music was by Sis. Linda Roberts, “That Same Spirit”, & Pastor Gary, “God Made a Man.”

Pastor Gary brought the morning message about “The Plan of God”, using Scriptures from Isaiah 7:14, Luke 1:26-7, 39-41, & Matthew 1:18-20.

We had a Communion Candlelight Service this evening. Pastor Gary brought the message from Luke 2:1-14, 22:14-20, 1 Corinthians 11:17-29, & Matthew 5:13-16.

Special prayer requests this week were for Naomi Stephens, Brent & Synthia Bishop, Vonda Parmenter, Kerry (in Wyoming), Sherwood Aid, Charlotte Willis, & all those hurting or grieving this holiday season.

Service schedule is Sunday morning 10:00, Sunday Evening 6:00. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-1413.

Men’s breakfast will be Sat. Jan. 5th, 7:00 am, at the church.

Luke 2:11 For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

Merry Christmas everyone!

Dec. 30 – Good morning! I hope everyone had a great Christmas holiday.

Sunday morning we had 38 in attendance. Special music was by Pastor Gary, “The Lighthouse”, & myself, “The Only Real Peace.”

Birthdays celebrated this week were Carolyn Swearengin, Praxton Lunn, & Addie West.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Peace”, using Scriptures from Luke 2:10, Job 22:21, Psalms 119:165, & Romans 8:6.

Sunday evening, special music was Jeff & Lora Hubbard, “Inside Looking Out”, & Pastor Gary, “Crimson Flow.”

Pastor Gary brought the evening message about “Members of the Body”, using Scriptures from 1 Corinthians 12:12-23.

Special prayer requests this week were for Alex Carter, Tiffany & Josiah West, Tommy Spencer, Hutson McFarlin, Lydia Neal, Bill Merriett, Sophie Bunch, Candy Lane, Herval & Jean Porter, Linda Roberts, plus others.

This Saturday will be the Men’s Breakfast, at the church, at 7:00 a.m.

Service times are Sundays 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Pastor Gary Moore 417-543-3785, Associate Pastor Don Lunn 417-683-1413.

God bless & Happy New Year 2019!