Cheyenne Lenay Dancause, 20 years, 8 months, 20 days old, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on January 15, 2019 at her home in Springfield.

Cheyenne was born April 26, 1998 in Clearwater, Florida to Michael and Cassie (Johnson) Dancause.

Cheyenne worked as a homemaker and was a devoted Mother. She loved spending time and taking care of her daughter.

She enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors with her family. Cheyenne loved making people happy. At such a young age, she influenced the lives of so many people.

Cheyenne is survived by her daughter, Hadlee Braelynn, her parents, Cassie & Mike Dancause, grandparents, Stuart Somers, Bernard and Gloria Johnson, Cindy and Pete Conway, Esther and Lloyd Leutzinger and Bud and Lavelle Clinkingbeard, many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ava American Legion Post #112, 331 S. Spurlock St., Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. Cremation services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.