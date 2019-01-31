Chamber Welcomes New Member

STL Insurance Group and Coats Tax Service, located at 122 E Washington Ave., north side of the Ava Square, held a ribbon cutting with the Ava Chamber of Commerce Thursday January 24th. Pictured left to right, Darlene and Bob Sorenson, Modecai Frazer, Bryan Clark, Karen Atkison, Charles Jackson, Todd Laney, Richard Sturgeon, Marilee Daugherty, Michelle Ward, Judy Shields, Joanne Coutchie. Not pictured Rick Atkinson.

