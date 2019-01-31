Caney News – Janice Lafferty

January 9, 2019. Caney met Wed. evening. We began by singing praises to the Lord.

Bro. Jim Lafferty took prayer requests/praise reports. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jim read Proverbs 12.

We need to be rooted in righteousness. Doing what the Bible and God said is to gain good fruit. The way of righteousness is life.

We had a good discussion. Wonderful scriptures were read. It is good to hear others’ thoughts.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson.

We have changed the time for our Wednesday evening service to 6 p.m. If you are looking for a place to go, Caney will welcome you.

Sunday School began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests/praise reports were taken. Sis.l Melba Austin took our concerns to the Lord in prayer.

Bro. Jack read Proverbs 3:27-35 for our devotion. We are a foolish people when we don’t follow Christ.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Vanessa Mills. God bless her.

Praise/worship hour began with a time of testimony with Vanessa Mills, Jim Lafferty, and Jeff Shipley.

We continued service with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. His scripture was James 4.

We are in a spiritual war. Always fighting to do right, fighting against Satan. Some of us have/are fighting earthly wars. How terrible they are. Sickening things done/seen. Lots lose their lives. But to lose your spiritual life is the worst. Fight to gain eternal life. The reward is great.

A thoughtful message.

We were glad for the visitors. We hope they will come again.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack led in prayer.

Bro. Jim Lafferty brought the evening message from Jeremiah 6:7-17, 8:11-13

Is the Lord, satisfied with you? What are you doing with Him and His word? What the Word says is the way it is. Our opinion means nothing.

Are we ashamed of the wrongs that we commit? Jeremiah says No! We don’t even blush. Stand in the ways of the Lord. Walk in the old ways. Follow Christ.

A message from the Word of God.

January 23, 2019 – Wed. evening Caney began service singing praises. Sis. Janice Lafferty took the service, prayer requests/praise reports given. Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer.

Sis. Janice Lafferty read Matthew 7, and then opened up for discussion.

We talked about not judging, keeping ourselves where we need to be. Living our life so others can see Christ.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth.

Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed every one. Prayer requests/praise reports were given. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer.

Jack read Psalm 119:65-72 for our devotion. We have a great God.

After a good Sunday School lesson, Happy Birthday was sung to Jim Lafferty. God bless him.

Praise/worship began with testimony. Elsie Combs, Jennifer Flannery, Rex and Kelli Clemans, Jeff Shipley, Vanessa Mills.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Sis. Melba Austin sang special music.

Bro. Bill Austin spoke this morning from Hebrews 4:1-12.

How many hear the Word but harden their hearts? People just don’t want to listen today. Jesus is calling. We pray you hear His call. You shall worship the Lord your God and Him only shall you serve. Luke 4:8 Find rest in the Lord. He will give you peace.

Service closed with Bro. Hi Lambeth singing “Somebody Touched Me” – a good way to end a service.

Sunday evening began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. We took our concerns to the Lord. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sun. evening. His scripture was Jeremiah18:1-23. God will make us over and over, when we fall, and fail, He will fix or make us over. Repent. God can and will use us. There is so much evil in this world. As a nation, we need to repent Remember the Lord’s ways and follow Him. Because we have, as a nation, followed after vain idols. God will punish us.

Our great nation will stand before God in judgment. Churches repent, live before God as He says so others will want to follow Christ.

Good messages from the Word today at Caney.

Sis. Melba taught our youth a lesson. We are so thankful for them and the interest they show.

Come be with us at Caney. You are welcome.