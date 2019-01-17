Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2019 – Caney began Wednesday evening service singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack Essary took our concerns to the Lord in prayer. Pastor Bill read Romans 8:1-39.

We are thankful we no longer have to live under the old law, but have forgiveness and mercy because of what Christ did for us.

We had a good time discussing God’s blessing to us. We talked about how thankful we are and how thankful we should be.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a lesson. Something else to be thankful for.

Sunday School opened with singing praises to the Lord.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty led us in prayer.

Bro. Jack read James 2:14-26 of our devotion.

Because of our faith in God, we can make heaven.

After Sunday School Happy Birthday was sung to Melba Austin, Roger Harmon, God bless them.

Praise and worship began with testimony. Jim Lafferty, Roger Harmon, Jeff Shipley, Hi Lambeth, Lila Roberts, Janice Lafferty, Vanessa Mills and Melba Austin.

Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon and Charlee Lafferty.

Pastor Bill spoke from Psalm 89:15 and 1 John 2:1-8, and Psalm 84:4.

Blessed are those that know that joyful sound. Praise the Lord in voice and instruments. Give praise for everything all the time. We are sons of God.

What a wonderful time when we see Jesus face to face when we know Him. Call upon God today, so heaven will be home. Hear that joyful sound same up a little higher.

A good message from God’s Word.

Sun. evening service began singing praises.

Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim led in prayer.

Sister Kathleen Chaney sang for us.

Bro. Jim Lafferty spoke Sunday evening. His scripture was Psalm 107:1-31. Let the redeemed of the Lord say so. Satan is our greatest enemy, because of disobedience. We are getting farther and farther away from God. There is a big generational difference in serving God. The importance of obeying God is getting less and less when we realize to obey God is when He will set us free. Let’s praise the Lord for His goodness. We are told four times in this chapter to praise the Lord for His goodness.

A great day in service at Caney.

January 2, 2019 – On this Wednesday evening, we met for the first time this year. It was a great way to begin the new year.

Bro. Hi Lambeth welcomed everyone. We took our concerns to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer.

Bro. Hi read Psalms 71. The Lord is our rock. He has watched over us since we entered the world. If we let Him, He will protect us. Even when we are old and gray-headed, He will not forsake us. Let us praise Him more everyday.

We had wonderful words of life, read, shared, and discussed.

We are few in number, but the Lord meets with us, and we learn more each time we meet. We pray that people will have a greater desire to live closer to the Lord.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson. We are so thankful for the ones we have and for the interest they show.

I don’t know about you, but I am thankful for the warmer than usual weather.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. We took our concerns to the Lord. The lost, sick, bereaved, nation, military, to name some. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer.

Jack read John 15:12-17 for our devotion.

True love is so important, love others, but love Christ most.

We had a good Sunday School lesson. Praise/worship hour began with testimony. Elsie Combs, Kathleen Chaney, Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley. Service continued with congregational singing.

Special music by Melissa Harmon. Melissa led the congregation singing, “Oh, How I Love Jesus.”

We were blessed to have some of the sick back in service with us.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning from John 13:16-30.

Be ready to answer when someone wants to know the way. Jesus wants all to receive Him. But He knows some will betray and turn from Him. Do you know what you would/will do? Know yourself.

It is a thoughtful message.

Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Bro. Jack Essary spoke Sunday evening. His scripture was 2 Corinthians 6:1-18.

Someday, everyone will want God’s grace, but it may be too late. The world needs to realize life is short. We all will die and stand before God. Stop turning your back on God. Accept His grace. Christians use the tools God gave you to witness to others. Others depend on you to tell them of God’s love. Their eternal life might depend on you. God wants to be our Father.

It was a good message from God’s word.

Sis. Melba taught our youth a lesson.

Come worship with us at Caney. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Evening worship Sundays and Wednesdays begins at 6 p.m. You will be welcome.