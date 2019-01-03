Caney News – Janice Lafferty

Dec. 19th – I’m hoping everyone had a merry Christmas! Remembering the reason for the season.

Caney met Wed. evening singing praises to the Lord. We are trying to learn more of His word.

Prayer requests/praise reports were given. We have so much to take to the Lord.

Sis. Janice Lafferty read Isaiah 55:6-56:2 She talked about how everyone, even everything, will praise the Lord. We had a good lesson.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson.

Sunday School opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. We had many concerns we took to the Lord. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer.

We stood as Bro. Jack read Isaiah 49:1-7 for our devotion. We have Christ who lights our way. He has chosen us, but we have to choose Him to make heaven.

Praise/worship began with a time of testimony with Danny Flannery, Jim Lafferty, Melissa and Roger Harmon, and Jennifer Flannery.

Service continued with congregational singing and special music by Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin.

Pastor Bill Austin spoke from Luke 2:1-7, 5:18-24, 8:49-56.

There seems to be no room in the hearts of men for Christ. Mary did not know where His little feet would go. She didn’t know what miracles His hands would do. She didn’t know His little mouth would bring the Word to man for forgiveness. He is the greatest gift man ever got. Isn’t it a shame it doesn’t seem to be important to the world? Jesus gave His body for you so you could live with Him. A wonderful message.

Sis. Vanessa Mills had treats for all. She does a great job getting things together for the church.

Sun. evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill welcomed everyone. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer.

Bro. Jack Essary brought the evening message. His scripture was 1 Peter 2:1-25.

God’s mercy applies to all. Thieves, drunks – all kinds of evil people if they will accept Christ, He will forgive and help them to change. Verse 21 asks, ‘what would Jesus do?’ We should try to do what He would do. Christ paid with His life for all. So all can have salvation.

Don’t miss out on his blessings.

Another message from the Word.

Sis. Melba taught our youths. We thank God for them all.

Come worship with us at Caney. We hope everyone had a Christ-filled Christmas.