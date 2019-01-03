Candidate Files for East Ward Alderman Position

On Friday, Dec. 26, Billy Stewart of Ava filed as a candidate for east ward alderman, placing his name on the ballot of the General Municipal Election to be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

No other candidates have filed this week according to Ava R-I Schools and the Douglas County Clerk’s office.

Candidates vying for one of two positions open on the Ava R-I School Board are Brandi Stanifer, of Ava; Tanner Clark, of Seymour; Daniel Johnson, of Squires; and Anna Gamboa, of Ava.

Vernon Johnson has also filed for re-election to the Ambulance Board.

Candidate filing remains open through Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Voter registration is open through March 6, 2019.