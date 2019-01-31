Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Modern Sporting Rifles workshop, Saturday, Feb. 2, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Dalton Range. Register online and call for info: 417-742-4361.

Garry Hall, Sr. will be preaching Sunday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. at Pea Ridge Church, Sullivan, Missouri, Pastor Garry Hall, Jr.

Ava Saddle Club Meeting, Monday, Feb. 4th at 7 p.m. at Pizza Hut.

FREE Social Media Marketing Ava Small Business Symposium with the Small Business & Technology Development Center, Thursday, February 7th, 5:30-7:30pm at the Douglas Co. Veterans’ Memorial Association building, 400 Washington Ave. Ava, MO. Register via email: alicebarnes@missouristate.edu. Refreshments served.

