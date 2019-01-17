Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

***

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

18-2t

***

CHEROKEE OF ARKANSAS AND MISSOURI TRIBE Dist. 9 meeting Saturday, January 19. at 1 p.m. at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave. in Springfield, Missouri. Updates. Raffles.

17-2t

***

Ava Market Days, Jan. 18-19, third Friday and Saturday of each month, at businesses throughout Ava. Shop local!

18-1t

***

The Douglas County Historical and Genealogical Society will have their monthly meeting Mon., Jan. 21, 2019 at 6:30 at the Museum. Everyone is welcome to attend.

18-1t

***