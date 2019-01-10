Calendar Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Thursday Night Prayer in the Park inside for winter @ Fellowship Hall behind Faith Rock Church. Thursdays 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570.

Regular monthly meetings of the Ava Area Ambulance District board are the second Thursday of each month. The January meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m., at the ambulance station, 1412 Prince Street, Ava.

FREE Ava Small Business Symposium with the Small Business & Technology Development Center, Thursday, January 10th, 5:30-7:30pm at the Douglas Co. Veterans’ Memorial Association building, 400 Washington Ave. Ava, MO. Register via email: alicebarnes@missouristate.edu. Refreshments served.

Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. will hold their annual meeting at 6:00pm on Monday, January 14th. A regular business meeting will be held and 2019 officers will be elected. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

The Support the Handicapped Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m. at the DoCo Sheltered Workshop. Everyone welcome.

CHEROKEE OF ARKANSAS AND MISSOURI TRIBE Dist. 9 meeting Saturday, January 19. at 1 p.m. at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave. in Springfield, Missouri. Updates. Raffles.

