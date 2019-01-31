Brenda (Price) Milligan

Brenda Sue Milligan, 66 years, 4 months, 25 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on January 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with her son, Brendan by her side.

Brenda was born August 30, 1952, in Ava, MO to Doy Pool and Clara Emogene (Frye) Price.

Brenda was a Licensed Beautician, a Supervisor at Emerson Electric in Ava and also a Certified Nurses Assistant. Brenda had other jobs throughout her lifetime but her heart was in caring for the elderly.

On December 22, 2001, Brenda and Daymon Milligan were united in marriage at the First Southern Baptist Church in Ava.

Brenda was a Christian. She enjoyed gardening with Daymon, cooking, and loved taking care of her cats and taking care of stray cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doy and Emogene, her husband, Daymon in 2018, and brother-in-law, Johnnie Johnson.

Brenda is survived by her son, Brendan Price, Ava, one sister, Wanda Johnson, Ava, brother and wife, John & Kathy Borawski, Humansville, MO, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Brenda were Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday evening, January 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri in Springfield, MO or donor’s choice of charity. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.