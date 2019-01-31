Breedon – Sue Thomas & Evelyn Harper

Jan. 27, 2019 We began service with the adult class reading and discussing the last three chapters of Romans.

Mike Willis asked the blessing on the offering and David Williams took up the collection and the coins for Christ.

After congregational singing, specials were sung by Mike Willis who sang,”Neither Do I Condemn Thee.” Judy Willis sang, “Sheltered in the Arms of God.”

Pastor Cub Lafferty preached the message from John 3:31-36 and John 3:16.

The invitation to be saved was extended while the congregation sang, “Where Could I Go?”

After the announcement that we would have an ordination service the second Sunday in February for Jessy Lafferty, Bill Harper dismissed the service in prayer.